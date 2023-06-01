Sunset Beach ‘Sunset Sound Waves’ concert series kicks off Wednesday

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach “Sunset Sound Waves” concert series is scheduled to kick off Wednesday, June 7, with a performance from The Entertainers.

Beginning June 7, every Wednesday through the end of August will feature shows at Sunset Beach Town Park, located at 206 Sunset Boulevard N. Each concert is scheduled to last from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Staff has secured a wide array of talented musicians to entertain you, guests, vacationers and visitors,” states the town on the Sunset Sound Waves page.

Artists slated to perform include:

June 7: The Entertainers

June 14: North Tower Band

June 21: Jukebox Rehab

June 28: Blackwater Band

July 5: Too Much Sylvia

July 12: Julio & the Saltines

July 19: Chocolate Chip & Company

July 26: Southern Trouble

Aug. 2: Cat 5 Band

Aug. 9: Jan Michael Fields Band

Aug. 16: J B & The Get Down Browns

Aug. 23: The Tonez

Aug. 30: The Extraordinaires

According to the town, the schedule is subject to change, and weather could impact some shows.

More information about the bands and the concert series can be found on the Town of Sunset Beach website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.