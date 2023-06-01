Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Sunset Beach ‘Sunset Sound Waves’ concert series kicks off Wednesday

Welcome to Sunset Beach sign
Welcome to Sunset Beach sign(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach “Sunset Sound Waves” concert series is scheduled to kick off Wednesday, June 7, with a performance from The Entertainers.

Beginning June 7, every Wednesday through the end of August will feature shows at Sunset Beach Town Park, located at 206 Sunset Boulevard N. Each concert is scheduled to last from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Staff has secured a wide array of talented musicians to entertain you, guests, vacationers and visitors,” states the town on the Sunset Sound Waves page.

Artists slated to perform include:

  • June 7: The Entertainers
  • June 14: North Tower Band
  • June 21: Jukebox Rehab
  • June 28: Blackwater Band
  • July 5: Too Much Sylvia
  • July 12: Julio & the Saltines
  • July 19: Chocolate Chip & Company
  • July 26: Southern Trouble
  • Aug. 2: Cat 5 Band
  • Aug. 9: Jan Michael Fields Band
  • Aug. 16: J B & The Get Down Browns
  • Aug. 23: The Tonez
  • Aug. 30: The Extraordinaires

According to the town, the schedule is subject to change, and weather could impact some shows.

More information about the bands and the concert series can be found on the Town of Sunset Beach website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The damaged media center at Burgaw Middle School after a truck crashed into it.
Man charged after truck crashes into media center at Burgaw Middle School
Crews in Southport work to wrangle large alligator on N.C. 211
Southport police relocate large alligator from Southport-Supply Road SE
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck
Karen Jill Decatur
Wilmington police searching for missing woman
Elizabethtown residents Thomasina Corlee Wright and James Brandon Gordon
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests following chase, drug investigation

Latest News

The Nao Trinidad in Wilmington
Nao Trinidad replica to return to Wilmington one day late due to high winds
Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC
New treatment options being tested for endometrial cancer patients
New treatment options being offered for endometrial cancer patients
New Hanover County Library main branch in downtown Wilmington
‘Read across the County’ initiative kicks off Thursday with event at NHC Main Library