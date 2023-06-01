Sunset Beach ‘Sunset Sound Waves’ concert series kicks off Wednesday
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach “Sunset Sound Waves” concert series is scheduled to kick off Wednesday, June 7, with a performance from The Entertainers.
Beginning June 7, every Wednesday through the end of August will feature shows at Sunset Beach Town Park, located at 206 Sunset Boulevard N. Each concert is scheduled to last from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Staff has secured a wide array of talented musicians to entertain you, guests, vacationers and visitors,” states the town on the Sunset Sound Waves page.
Artists slated to perform include:
- June 7: The Entertainers
- June 14: North Tower Band
- June 21: Jukebox Rehab
- June 28: Blackwater Band
- July 5: Too Much Sylvia
- July 12: Julio & the Saltines
- July 19: Chocolate Chip & Company
- July 26: Southern Trouble
- Aug. 2: Cat 5 Band
- Aug. 9: Jan Michael Fields Band
- Aug. 16: J B & The Get Down Browns
- Aug. 23: The Tonez
- Aug. 30: The Extraordinaires
According to the town, the schedule is subject to change, and weather could impact some shows.
More information about the bands and the concert series can be found on the Town of Sunset Beach website.
