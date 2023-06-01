Senior Connect
Sun Country Airlines celebrates first flight between ILM and Minneapolis-St Paul

Sun Country inaugural flight takes off between ILM and Minneapolis
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Thursday, June 1, the inaugural flight between Wilmington International Airport and Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport took off.

It’s also the first flight out of ILM for Sun Country Airlines. The flights will happen twice a week through Labor Day weekend.

WECT talked to one passenger who has been waiting for a direct flight like this one to happen for decades.

“Well, I am very excited to be here because I’m from Minnesota. I’ve made this trip for 40-some years. Never from point A to point B nonstop so this is a wonderful day,” said passenger Greg Stier.

Sun Country Airlines is based in Minnesota and flies in and out of more than 90 airports across the country.

