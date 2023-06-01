Senior Connect
Senate gives final approval to sports betting bill; House to concur

Sports betting at a casino in Green Bay, WI.
Sports betting at a casino in Green Bay, WI.(NBC15)
By Brian Murphy
Jun. 1, 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Legal online sports betting is closer than ever to becoming a reality in North Carolina.

The Senate gave its final approval 37-11 to House Bill 347 on Thursday morning, and House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, told reporters that the House will agree to the changes made in the other chamber. The bill must also be signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Moore’s statement represented a change in sentiment from the previous day when the Senate first passed the measure.

Read the full story on WRAL.

