Sen. Ted Budd announces plan to vote no on debt ceiling agreement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - In an announcement on Thursday, June 1, Senator Ted Budd stated his plan to vote no on the “Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023″ debt ceiling deal.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act, an agreement to prevent a default on the country’s debts that was agreed upon by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, passed through the U.S. House in a 314-117 vote on Wednesday. The act now heads to the Senate for vote ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Throughout this process, I have said that we should only raise the debt ceiling if we fix Washington’s spending addiction. Unfortunately, this bill fails to do that. The bill normalizes pandemic-era spending levels, greenlights trillions more, and retains the vast majority of President Biden’s IRS expansion. While I respect Speaker McCarthy’s efforts to force President Biden to the negotiating table, this final product does not fundamentally alter our country’s disastrous fiscal path.

