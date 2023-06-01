Sen. Ted Budd announces plan to vote no on debt ceiling agreement
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - In an announcement on Thursday, June 1, Senator Ted Budd stated his plan to vote no on the “Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023″ debt ceiling deal.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act, an agreement to prevent a default on the country’s debts that was agreed upon by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, passed through the U.S. House in a 314-117 vote on Wednesday. The act now heads to the Senate for vote ahead of Monday’s deadline.
