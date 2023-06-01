Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Report: Former top NC health official Dr. Mandy Cohen to lead CDC

President Biden is expected to choose Dr. Mandy Cohen to lead the CDC, the Washington Post reports.
Dr. Mandy Cohen
Dr. Mandy Cohen(AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is expected to be selected to the lead Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to the Washington Post.

Per the report, President Joe Biden is likely to tab Dr. Mandy Cohen for the position, with a formal announcement expected to come later this month.

Cohen was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to lead the NCDHHS in January 2017 before stepping down in November 2021.

She served as the top health official in North Carolina during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, where she played a major role in shaping the state’s pandemic guidelines and efforts to slow the spread.

According to the sources, Cohen met with staff Tuesday morning to announce she is leaving.

Cohen was awarded the Leadership in Public Health Practice Award from Harvard University in September 2020 for her work during the early stages of the pandemic.

Since stepping down from her position at the NCDHHS, Cohen has worked as an executive at Aledade, a private-sector firm focused on improving primary care health practices.

Prior to her leadership of the NCDHHS, she worked as a senior official at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) under former President Barack Obama.

The Washington Post reports that Cohen has previously been considered for senior roles within the Biden administration, and has close ties with many officials already in the administration.

Cohen will take over for current CDC leader Rochelle Walensky, who is stepping down on June 30.

She has degrees from Harvard, Yale and Cornell, and worked as an adjunct professor at UNC Chapel Hill.

Related: Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down as Secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC study discovers chemical in common sweetener damages DNA, can cause cancer
The damaged media center at Burgaw Middle School after a truck crashed into it.
Man charged after truck crashes into media center at Burgaw Middle School
Karen Jill Decatur
Wilmington police searching for missing woman
Crews in Southport work to wrangle large alligator on N.C. 211
Southport police relocate large alligator from Southport-Supply Road SE
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck

Latest News

NC Governor Roy Cooper meets with students at College Road Early Childhood Center.
Gov. Cooper calls on state lawmakers to invest in public education during visit to Wilmington preschool
Sun Country Airlines arrives at ILM in Wilmington after a flight from MSP near Minneapolis-St...
Sun Country Airlines celebrates first flight between ILM and Minneapolis-St Paul
Brandon Mincey
Man charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection to body found in Nakina
Browntown Community in Hampstead set to host outdoor gospel concert