‘Read across the County’ initiative kicks off Thursday with event at NHC Main Library

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - “Read across the County” is set to kick off on Thursday, June 1, with an event at the main branch of the New Hanover County Public Library.

According to an announcement from the county, the event will be held from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. in the New Hanover Room on the third floor of the library, located at 201 Chestnut Street in Wilmington.

Those who are interested in attending should note that the elevator is currently out of service.

“During this event you will hear from New Hanover County’s Office of Diversity and Equity and New Hanover County Public Library staff. Learn about the Read across the County initiative, the selected titles, and related programming and events,” states the county on the library website. “Brought to you by New Hanover County Public Library, New Hanover County’s Office of Diversity and Equity, and the Friends of the New Hanover County Library, Read across the County aspires to bring people of different backgrounds and ages together for a community-wide summer of reading.”

The initiative will run from June through August, and will offer a variety of programs and discussions tied to the selected book titles for each age group.

Titles include:

The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb (Adult selection)

You, Me, and Our Heartstrings by Melissa See (young adult selection)

A Duet for Home by Karina Yan Glaser (middle grade selection)

Listen by Shannon Stocker (children’s picture book)

For more information about Read across the County, please visit the New Hanover County Public Library website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.