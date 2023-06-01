Opening celebration announced for Eden Village

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eden Village of Wilmington is set to host a grand opening celebration at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 30.

“Eden Village of Wilmington is a non-profit corporation that has built thirty-one tiny solar-powered homes in a pedestrian-only, gated courtyard community offering permanent housing for disabled and chronically homeless individuals. The development is based upon the successful Eden Village model in Springfield, Missouri and is the first of 12 additional Eden Villages being built across the country,” an announcement from Eden Village states.

The tour will welcome guests to a 4,000 square foot community center, support buildings and fully-furnished tiny homes. The Tumbleweeds will provide live music, the Trolly Stop will offer free hot dogs, and there will be Boombalatti’s ice cream and Yellow Truck Coffee. The village will be open until 5 p.m. and is located at 1302 Kornegay St.

“The new neighborhood includes a community center offering social services, medical assessment, life skills training, laundry facilities, social activities and a dining room for communal meals. The property includes a community garden where residents can raise produce for their meals,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.