Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

NC study discovers chemical in common sweetener damages DNA, can cause cancer

A new study discovered that a chemical found in Splenda damages DNA.
(WNDU)
By Delaney Eyermann
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A new study discovered that a chemical found in sucralose, which is sold under the trade name Splenda, damages DNA.

Researchers from North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill found sucralose-6-acetate, the chemical that forms when we digest Splenda, is “genotoxic,” meaning it breaks up DNA.

The chemical is also found in trace amounts in Splenda itself, raising questions about how the sweetener may contribute to health problems, researchers said.

“Our new work establishes that sucralose-6-acetate is genotoxic,” said Susan Schiffman, corresponding author of the study and an adjunct professor in the joint department of biomedical engineering at North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

The damaged media center at Burgaw Middle School after a truck crashed into it.
Man charged after truck crashes into media center at Burgaw Middle School
Crews in Southport work to wrangle large alligator on N.C. 211
Southport police relocate large alligator from Southport-Supply Road SE
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck
Elizabethtown residents Thomasina Corlee Wright and James Brandon Gordon
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests following chase, drug investigation
Man dies after car hits railing and flips on U.S. 17 near I-140 in Brunswick Co.

Latest News

Tyrone Demetrius Washington (left) and Treshaun Lewis Geddie (right).
2 arrested for Wednesday Fayetteville homicides, police say
Carousel Center holds ‘Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic’ documentary screening
Carousel Center holds ‘Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic’ documentary screening
Karen Jill Decatur
Wilmington police searching for missing woman
Rickey T. Webb Jr.
Wilmington man held on $1 million bond for alleged sex crimes involving a minor