Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man charged with Duplin County woman’s murder

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEACHEY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a man for a woman’s murder here in the east.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said that Christophe Figueroa, of Teachey, was charged with an open count of murder for the death of Emma Ramos, 29, of Teachey.

Investigators said that deputies went to 151 Pine Street in Teachey on Thursday afternoon after learning of an apparent homicide.

Ramos was found dead at the scene.

No other details about the case were provided.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC study discovers chemical in common sweetener damages DNA, can cause cancer
Karen Jill Decatur
Wilmington police locate missing woman
David Roy MacKenzie
Hampstead man arrested for several alleged instances of indecent exposure at Food Lion
A North Carolina Public Schools bus
Hallsboro Artesia Elementary School closing early due to stomach illness
Brandon Mincey
Man charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection to body found in Nakina

Latest News

Karen Jill Decatur
Wilmington police locate missing woman
The CAA champion UNCW Seahawks will meet Duke at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the opening game of the...
Seahawks to face Blue Devils in opener of NCAA’s Conway Regional
Northside Food Co-Op working to get community feedback for new grocery store
Cameron Art Museum
Cameron Art Museum screens short film on Montford Point Marines
Atlantic Hurricane Season starts today; local officials urge preparedness