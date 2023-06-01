Senior Connect
Former Sea Devil joins women’s basketball coaching staff

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ayonna Cotten, a former New Hanover High School and Cape Fear Community College basketball standout, has been named an assistant coach for the Sea Devils’ women’s basketball team.

Cotten’s former teammate on the Sea Devils, Taylor Todd-Williams, was officially promoted to head coach in April of 2022.

“This is a great opportunity to give back to a basketball program that has brought me so much success in my playing career,” said Cotten. “I’m looking forward to coaching alongside Taylor Todd-Williams and making an impact on Cape Fear Athletics.”

While playing at CFCC, Cotten earned multiple accolades, including All-Academic team honors and the team’s Most Valuable Player award in 2018.

“She was also an integral player in the team’s successful National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) tournament runs in 2018 and 2019, where the Sea Devils finished as the third-rank team in the nation for the 2019 season,” a news release states. “Cotten still holds the program record for most assists in a single game at CFCC.”

After graduating from CFCC, Cotten transferred to Mississippi Valley State before finishing her playing career at Mount Olive.

“Having Coach Cotten on our staff will make an immediate impact on our Women’s Basketball program,” said CFCC Director of Athletics Ryan Mantlo. “We could not be more proud and excited to have two former CFCC student-athletes return to their alma mater to coach.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

