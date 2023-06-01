Senior Connect
Former NC special education teacher pleads guilty to sexually abusing student

The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a former special education teacher at Erwin High School recently pleaded guilty
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a former special education teacher at Erwin High School recently pleaded guilty to charges related to the sexual abuse of a student.

Officials said 36-year-old Abert Pavon of Canton, NC, pleaded guilty to indecent liberties with a minor, indecent liberties with a student, dissemination of obscene material and third-degree exploitation of a minor.

According to officials, deputies began investigating in June 2022 after the 15-year-old victim told a sibling that Pavon was sending her inappropriate messages and pictures over the phone and Snapchat.

Officials stated that the victim also reported that Pavon touched her inappropriately in a special education classroom at Erwin High School. They added that the victim appeared in court with her parents, extended family and therapist, where a written statement prepared by the victim was read.

Pavon was sentenced to three months in prison and up to 76 months of supervised probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender for 30 years and have no contact with the victim for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

