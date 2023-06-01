First Alert Forecast: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins with a small area of interest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season is officially underway now through November 30. In this time of heightened vigilance and preparedness for the Cape Fear Region, make sure you read and heed the comprehensive, local storm content assembled at wect.com/hurricane and join the First Alert Weather Team for “Staying Ahead of the Storm” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1 on WECT News.

The first tropical storm name to be used in the Atlantic Basin this Hurricane Season is Arlene, and the National Hurricane Center continues to peg a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico as having about a 20% chance to become Tropical or Subtropical Storm Arlene by this weekend. With jet streams set to eventually claw at this system, it is likely to neither become strong nor disruptive for the Carolinas.

Your First Alert Forecast features a mild i.e. not too hot start to June in the Cape Fear Region.

See more with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

