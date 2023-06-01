Deputies: NC Baptist church site of drug bust; pastor, son charged

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A law enforcement investigation in Davidson County into drugs in the county led to a Baptist church on Sunday, deputies said.

Deputies from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at South Side Baptist Church in Lexington after receiving reports that a man staying at the church was manufacturing marijuana, a news release stated.

“I really hope they burn in Hell,” one neighbor said. “I’m a Christian; that is so so wrong. It’s wrong. It’s wrong anywhere but especially in God’s house.”

The pastor had told deputies that the church had not been in operation and had been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but former members say the pastor closed the church prior to the pandemic.

“That church has been shut down way prior to that,” the neighbor said.

“Upon further investigation, deputies searched the property and seized about 12 pounds of marijuana, about 32 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 41 THC vape pens, 20 marijuana plants, and about 2 pounds of tetrahydrocannabinol wax (THC wax),” according to the DCSO.

The church pastor, identified by members as Josh Price, 50, and his son, Matthew Price, 28, were arrested for their alleged role in the drug operation.

They were charged with manufacturing marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver THC wax, three counts of felony maintaining a dwelling, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and conspiracy to traffic marijuana.

Matt and Josh Price (DCSO)

Both suspects have a court date of July 25, 2023, in Davidson County District Court, according to the DCSO.

Former church member Mike Lambeth said he had tried to warn the church about Price when Price first came to the church approximately three years ago.

“This guy, I met him one time and our spirits didn’t bear witness at all and I did not think he was a pastor and I told a lot of the members there, ‘y’all better watch out for him,’” Lambeth said.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.