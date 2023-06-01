Columbus County Schools receives Digital Learning Initiative grant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The State Board of Education approved a grant to Columbus County Schools on Thursday as part of the Digital Learning Initiative.

“The state-funded grants support the development and dissemination of local innovative digital learning models,” an N.C. Department of Public Instruction news release states. “The goal of the grant program is to have effective digital learning practices spread across all North Carolina K-12 public schools.”

Columbus County Schools received one of 12 Emerging Technology Grants recommended for up to $50,000.

“These one-year grants allow districts to use technology and develop more innovative practices within their schools,” the news release states.

Other school systems receiving similar grants are:

Edenton-Chowan Public Schools

Ashe County Schools

Grant County Public Schools

Caldwell County Schools

Vance County Schools

Edgecombe County Public Schools

Craven County Schools

Cabarrus County Schools

Buncombe County Schools

Johnston County Public Schools

Henderson County Public Schools

