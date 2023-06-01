Senior Connect
Columbus County Schools receives Digital Learning Initiative grant

Columbus County Schools received one of 12 Emerging Technology Grants recommended for up to $50,000.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The State Board of Education approved a grant to Columbus County Schools on Thursday as part of the Digital Learning Initiative.

“The state-funded grants support the development and dissemination of local innovative digital learning models,” an N.C. Department of Public Instruction news release states. “The goal of the grant program is to have effective digital learning practices spread across all North Carolina K-12 public schools.”

Columbus County Schools received one of 12 Emerging Technology Grants recommended for up to $50,000.

“These one-year grants allow districts to use technology and develop more innovative practices within their schools,” the news release states.

Other school systems receiving similar grants are:

  • Edenton-Chowan Public Schools
  • Ashe County Schools
  • Grant County Public Schools
  • Caldwell County Schools
  • Vance County Schools
  • Edgecombe County Public Schools
  • Craven County Schools
  • Cabarrus County Schools
  • Buncombe County Schools
  • Johnston County Public Schools
  • Henderson County Public Schools

