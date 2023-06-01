City of Whiteville to host several ‘Music in the Alley’ concerts
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Whiteville is set to host a variety of musicians during its “Music in the Alley” series.
According to the city website, the shows listed below will be held on Thursdays in the “Downtown Alley” at 719 S Madison St. from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates:
- June 1: Kevin Nichols
- June 15: Jason Smith
- July 6: Play That One DJ
- July 20: Jubilee
- Aug. 3: Wahoo Creek Band
- Aug. 17: Kevin Nichols
- Sept. 7: Jubilee
- Sept. 21: Jason Smith
- Oct. 5: Luke Kiser
- Oct. 19: Paleo Sun
For more information, please visit the City of Whiteville website.
