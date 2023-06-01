Senior Connect
City of Whiteville to host several ‘Music in the Alley’ concerts

Whiteville Music in the Alley
Whiteville Music in the Alley(City of Whiteville)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Whiteville is set to host a variety of musicians during its “Music in the Alley” series.

According to the city website, the shows listed below will be held on Thursdays in the “Downtown Alley” at 719 S Madison St. from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates:

  • June 1: Kevin Nichols
  • June 15: Jason Smith
  • July 6: Play That One DJ
  • July 20: Jubilee
  • Aug. 3: Wahoo Creek Band
  • Aug. 17: Kevin Nichols
  • Sept. 7: Jubilee
  • Sept. 21: Jason Smith
  • Oct. 5: Luke Kiser
  • Oct. 19: Paleo Sun

For more information, please visit the City of Whiteville website.

