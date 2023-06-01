City of Whiteville to host several ‘Music in the Alley’ concerts

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Whiteville is set to host a variety of musicians during its “Music in the Alley” series.

According to the city website, the shows listed below will be held on Thursdays in the “Downtown Alley” at 719 S Madison St. from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates:

June 1: Kevin Nichols

June 15: Jason Smith

July 6: Play That One DJ

July 20: Jubilee

Aug. 3: Wahoo Creek Band

Aug. 17: Kevin Nichols

Sept. 7: Jubilee

Sept. 21: Jason Smith

Oct. 5: Luke Kiser

Oct. 19: Paleo Sun

For more information, please visit the City of Whiteville website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.