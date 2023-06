SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Sunset Beach Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a collision at Seaside and Old Georgetown roads on Thursday, June 1, at around 10 a.m.

According to a post from the SBFD, the crash involves a car and a cement truck.

“Traffic is currently being directed around the incident,” SBFD states in the post.

