Browntown Community in Hampstead set to host outdoor gospel concert

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Browntown Community in Hampstead is set to host an outdoor gospel concert on Saturday, June 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The show will be held at 155 Christian Chapel Road at the ball field, and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, according to the organizers.

Performers at the concert will include the VOI Inspirational Choir, ECCC, M & R Gospel Singers, Bro. Ricky Waddell and The Harrison Family.

The event is presented by Rev. Eric Puryear and The Christian Chapel MBC Elder Dorothy Best, the St. John Church of Christ Disciples of Christ and the Browntown Community.

People with questions are asked to call Cherita Puryear at 910-520-2981.

