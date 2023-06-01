Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

4 children die in Memphis apartment fire; father detained

A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police...
A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police detained their father, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police detained their father, authorities said.

The blaze erupted shortly before 3 p.m. at a two-story apartment building in the Washington Heights area. It took around 50 firefighters about a half-hour to control the fire, the Memphis Fire Department tweeted.

Four children, including a 6-year-old, a 2-year-old and two 4-year-olds, were found inside a back bedroom during rescue operations, according to the Fire Department.

WREG-TV reported that the children’s grandfather said the children, two boys and two girls, were at home with their father while their mother ran an errand.

Memphis police said they detained the father, but his name and other details weren’t immediately released.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after car hits railing and flips on U.S. 17 near I-140 in Brunswick Co.
Anthony Wayne Overman Jr.
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Southport; man charged in crime posts bail
The damaged media center at Burgaw Middle School after a truck crashed into it.
Man charged after truck crashes into media center at Burgaw Middle School
Elizabethtown residents Thomasina Corlee Wright and James Brandon Gordon
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests following chase, drug investigation
Ryan Shiller was arrested by law enforcement on May 10
Man charged with indecent liberties with a child after referral from Pender Co.

Latest News

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
House OKs debt ceiling bill to avoid default, sends Biden-McCarthy deal to Senate
FILE - Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home...
FTC charges Amazon with privacy violations over Alexa and Ring cameras
Karen Jill Decatur
Wilmington police searching for missing woman