Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington Police Department to host ‘Demo Day’ in June

The event will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at the WPD HQ, located at 615 Bess St. in Wilmington.
The event will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at the WPD HQ, located at 615 Bess St. in Wilmington.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington Police Department has announced that its next “Demo Day” will occur on Tuesday, June 13.

According to the announcement, the event will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at the WPD HQ, located at 615 Bess St. in Wilmington.

“This is a great opportunity to meet the WPD team and check out our equipment! This family friendly event is a tradition that we know you will enjoy and is open to everyone!!” states the announcement from WPD.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after car hits railing and flips on U.S. 17 near I-140 in Brunswick Co.
Anthony Wayne Overman Jr.
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Southport; man charged in crime posts bail
Elizabethtown residents Thomasina Corlee Wright and James Brandon Gordon
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests following chase, drug investigation
Ryan Shiller was arrested by law enforcement on May 10
Man charged with indecent liberties with a child after referral from Pender Co.
The Nao Trinidad in Wilmington
Nao Trinidad tall ship replica headed back to Wilmington

Latest News

Army Corps of Engineers to hold public open house to discuss deepening of Wilmington harbor
Wilmington Community Meetup to be held Monday with focus on financial support
The university seeks to use the flume to advance research of the coastlines by offering new and...
New 9,500-gallon wave flume installed at UNCW to advance coastline research
Dr. Jack C. Watson II has been selected as the next College of Health and Human Services dean.
UNCW announces next College of Health and Human Services dean