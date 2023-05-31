Wilmington Police Department to host ‘Demo Day’ in June

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington Police Department has announced that its next “Demo Day” will occur on Tuesday, June 13.

According to the announcement, the event will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at the WPD HQ, located at 615 Bess St. in Wilmington.

“This is a great opportunity to meet the WPD team and check out our equipment! This family friendly event is a tradition that we know you will enjoy and is open to everyone!!” states the announcement from WPD.

