Wilmington DMV driver’s license office to resume Saturday hours

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles driver’s license office is among 16 across the state set to resume its Saturday hours on June 3.

Per the N.C. Department of Transportation, services will be provided from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday until August 26 at the driver’s license office located at 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104.

“Among my goals as NCDMV Commissioner are adopting new or expanded ways to provide better customer service,” said Commissioner Wayne Goodwin in an NCDOT announcement. “Accordingly, I’m focused on filling staff vacancies and offering more opportunities for customers to receive services both online and during expanded hours. Opening for Saturday hours at our busiest locations statewide is what customers want, need, and have requested.”

Other driver’s license offices to have Saturday hours in the state include:

Asheville , 1624 Patton Ave.

North Charlotte , 9711 David Taylor Dr.

South Charlotte , 201 W. Arrowood Rd., Suite H

Fayetteville , 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village)

East Greensboro , 2527 E. Market St.

West Greensboro , 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

Greenville , 4651 N. Creek Dr.

Hudson , 309 Pine Mountain Rd.

Huntersville , 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd.

Jacksonville , 299 Wilmington Hwy.

Monroe , 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W.

Morganton , 115 Government Dr.

North Raleigh , 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101 (Spring Forest Pavilion)

West Raleigh , 3231 Avent Ferry Rd.

Wilmington , 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 (South Square Plaza)

Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

