Wilmington Community Meetup to be held Monday with focus on financial support

Maides Park in Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation will host its next “Community Meetup at Maides Park” on Monday, June 5.

“The Community Resource Panel (CRP) members have knowledge, experience, and connections to provide the community with answers to questions and referrals to community-based questions,” states the city in its announcement. “The goal is to provide the community with information and to identify resources that can be of assistance for a variety of issues.”

Per the city, the upcoming session will focus on financial support resources, with guest speakers scheduled to present. As of this time, the city has announced a representative from SECU will be at the event.

The event will run from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at the Davis Center at Maides Park, located at 1101 Manly Avenue in Wilmington.

No registration is required for this event. Those with questions are asked to call (910) 341-7867.

