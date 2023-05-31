Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UNC and USC will face off in Charlotte for ‘Duke’s Mayo Classic’

The two teams will meet for the 60th time in September at Bank of America Stadium
The Duke's Mayo Classic was held at Bank of America Stadium over the Labor Day weekend.
The Duke's Mayo Classic was held at Bank of America Stadium over the Labor Day weekend.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The University of North Carolina and the University of South Carolina will face off this September in Charlotte for the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Classic.

“ESPN announced today the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Classic featuring the will kick off on September 2nd at 7:30 PM EDT and be broadcasted on ABC. The annual kick off game takes place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and is owned and operated by the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF). Tickets for the game go on sale to the public on June 6th,” according to a press release.

The two teams have faced each other dozens of times and Charlotte will host them for the 60th matchup.

RELATED >>> ‘A more normal experience:’ Fans excited for Duke’s Mayo Classic

“We are thrilled to host what could be a top 25 matchup featuring two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country,” said CSF executive director Danny Morrison. “With two passionate fan bases we know that the stadium will have an incredible atmosphere and we look forward to showing off the Queen City to the nation.”

North Carolina holds the advantage with a 35-20-4 record but South Carolina won the most recent matchup with a 35-21 win in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

“We are extremely grateful to support the traditions that come with college football and the positive impact they continue to have on the Charlotte community and fans around the country,” said Joe Tuza, President of Duke’s Mayo. “As a Southern brand and the Official Condiment of the Tailgate, we pride ourselves on memorable hospitality and hope to create a weekend of fun and unique experiences as we kick off another great season.”

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The damaged media center at Burgaw Middle School after a truck crashed into it.
Man charged after truck crashes into media center at Burgaw Middle School
Crews in Southport work to wrangle large alligator on N.C. 211
Southport police relocate large alligator from Southport-Supply Road SE
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck
Elizabethtown residents Thomasina Corlee Wright and James Brandon Gordon
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests following chase, drug investigation
Man dies after car hits railing and flips on U.S. 17 near I-140 in Brunswick Co.

Latest News

NC study discovers chemical in common sweetener damages DNA, can cause cancer
Tyrone Demetrius Washington (left) and Treshaun Lewis Geddie (right).
2 arrested for Wednesday Fayetteville homicides, police say
Carousel Center holds ‘Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic’ documentary screening
Carousel Center holds ‘Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic’ documentary screening
Karen Jill Decatur
Wilmington police searching for missing woman
Rickey T. Webb Jr.
Wilmington man held on $1 million bond for alleged sex crimes involving a minor