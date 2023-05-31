Senior Connect
Truck runs into media center at Burgaw Middle School

The damaged media center at Burgaw Middle School after a truck crashed into it.
The damaged media center at Burgaw Middle School after a truck crashed into it.(provided by '#Anomo')
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A truck ran into the media center at Burgaw Middle School at around midnight on Wednesday, May 31.

According to a school representative, the truck broke a wall and damaged a number of computers and some equipment in the media center.

Nobody was injured, and crews began cleanup Wednesday morning.

Classes for the day are continuing.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

The damaged media center at Burgaw Middle School after a truck crashed into it
The damaged media center at Burgaw Middle School after a truck crashed into it(Provided by '#Anomo')

