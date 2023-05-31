Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

‘Quantum Leap’ actress, father receive Quilts of Valor quilts during ceremony in Myrtle Beach

Caitlin Bassett, who stars in the NBC series "Quantum Leap," and her father Steve Bassett were...
Caitlin Bassett, who stars in the NBC series "Quantum Leap," and her father Steve Bassett were presented quilts from Quilts of Valor during a ceremony in Myrtle Beach over the Memorial Day weekend.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Rain and cancellations didn’t stop one TV actress from making her way to Myrtle Beach over the Memorial Day weekend.

Caitlin Bassett, who stars on the NBC series “Quantum Leap,” was supposed to be the Military Appreciation Days Parade grand marshal but the parade was canceled due to Saturday’s heavy rain and winds.

But Caitlin Bassett still came to Myrtle Beach and attended Saturday’s Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall event with her father, Steve Bassett.

The father-daughter duo are both veterans. Each of them received quilts from Quilts of Valor during the ceremony at the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall.

“Quilts of Valor members stated that they’ve presented father and son duos with quilts before, but it’s not often they get to present a father and daughter duo with their own quilts,” the city of Myrtle Beach posted.

Caitlin Bassett served in the U.S. Army and had two combat deployments to Afghanistan and one in Qatar. She was honorably discharged in 2015.

Steve Bassett is a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

Steve Bassett lives in the Myrtle Beach area, while Caitlin Bassett considers the Grand Strand her second home.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The damaged media center at Burgaw Middle School after a truck crashed into it.
Man charged after truck crashes into media center at Burgaw Middle School
Crews in Southport work to wrangle large alligator on N.C. 211
Southport police relocate large alligator from Southport-Supply Road SE
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck
Elizabethtown residents Thomasina Corlee Wright and James Brandon Gordon
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests following chase, drug investigation
Man dies after car hits railing and flips on U.S. 17 near I-140 in Brunswick Co.

Latest News

NC study discovers chemical in common sweetener damages DNA, can cause cancer
Tyrone Demetrius Washington (left) and Treshaun Lewis Geddie (right).
2 arrested for Wednesday Fayetteville homicides, police say
Carousel Center holds ‘Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic’ documentary screening
Carousel Center holds ‘Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic’ documentary screening
Karen Jill Decatur
Wilmington police searching for missing woman
Rickey T. Webb Jr.
Wilmington man held on $1 million bond for alleged sex crimes involving a minor