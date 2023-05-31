Senior Connect
Public invited to take survey on potential improvements to Holden Beach Road

Holden Beach Causeway Corridor Study area of interest
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Grand Strand Area Transportation Study is working with Brunswick County to collect input on potential improvements to the Holden Beach Causeway Corridor.

“GSATS is studying ways to improve the Holden Beach Causeway from a land use and transportation perspective. The survey is an opportunity to better understand how commuters currently use the corridor and what ideas community members have for possible improvements. The survey is open to all full- and part-time residents, business owners and their customers, tourists, visitors, and other commuters who travel on the corridor or across Brunswick County,” states a county announcement from Wednesday, May 31.

People who commute or live near Shallotte, Varnamtown, Holden Beach and Supply are encouraged to share their input.

The 10- to 15-minute survey is available online from now until Friday, June 23.

“Brunswick County and GSATS will use the feedback from the survey to develop proposed design alternatives for the corridor, which will be shared with the community at public engagement workshops in Summer 2023. More information will be shared soon on when these workshops will take place. Find information on the survey and future workshops at brunswickcountync.gov/holden-beach-causeway,” the announcement continues.

