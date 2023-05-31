Senior Connect
Pender County Schools appoints new principals for Surf City elementary and middle schools

Kelly Flynn (left) Crystal Hall (right)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education has announced that it has approved new principals for Surf City Elementary School and Surf City Middle School.

Kelly Flynn, a teacher who has worked in Pender County Schools for more than 20 years, was appointed as the Surf City Elementary School principal. Flynn began her career at Rocky Point Elementary as a teacher and then as an assistant principal. Flynn spent the last five years at South Topsail Elementary School.

Flynn has earned three degrees from UNC-Wilmington, including a BA in Elementary Education, a Master’s in Elementary Education, and a Master’s in School Administration.

The board also approved Crystal Hall to become principal for the start of the 2023-2024 school year at Surf City Middle School. She has served as the assistant principal at Topsail High School.

“I am so excited to join the Surf City Middle School team. It is an excellent school with a terrific staff and I feel privileged to serve as their new principal.” Hall said. “I am excited to get back into middle school where I spent my years teaching. I look forward to an amazing year with the staff, students, and the community.”

Hall earned her M.Ed. in Elementary Education from the University of Phoenix-Glendale, and her M.Ed. in Educational Leadership from Arizona State University-Tempe. She has worked in public education for 14 years in Arizona and North Carolina.

