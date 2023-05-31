Senior Connect
Novant holds groundbreaking for new Scotts Hill hospital, medical building

Novant Health held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a new hospital and medical...
Novant Health held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a new hospital and medical facilities in the Scotts Hill area.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SCOTTS HILL, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a new hospital and medical facilities in the Scotts Hill area.

“We’ve been intentionally working on these plans so we can be sure these facilities will meet our growing community’s needs,” said Laurie Whalin, who will serve as president of Scotts Hill Medical Center and is the chief operating officer for Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. “We’re so excited to see site work progress and look forward to launching construction on this major advancement in care options.”

Officials say site work has already started for the planned 60,000-square-foot medical office building.

“It will feature outpatient care services and a new hub for Novant Health Cancer Institute to save residents travel time while offering both infusion treatments and radiation therapy,” a news release states.

Novant Health plans to begin site work this summer for the future Scotts Hill Medical Center.

“Scotts Hill Medical Center will be a 200,000-square-foot community hospital with a surgical focus, including operating rooms, procedure rooms, and space dedicated to gastroenterology and endoscopy,” the news release states. “In addition to cancer services, the medical office building is also slated to include cardiac rehabilitation, outpatient rehabilitation services – including physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy – laboratory services, surgical navigation and Novant Health Medical Group primary care and specialty care providers.”

Construction of the new office building is expected to take more than a year, while construction of the hospital is planned to take approximately two and a half years.

“Advancing access to care is a priority for Novant Health, and we are investing significantly to ensure these facilities will be equipped to serve patients from across the region, and especially the growing U.S. 17 corridor of New Hanover County and Pender County,” said Shelbourn Stevens, president of Novant Health’s Coastal region.

