NCHS announces Carly Rae Baron scholarship recipients

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools have announced the awardees of the Carly Rae Baron Scholarship, an annual scholarship started by The Alex Highsmith Foundation.

Ella King, Madison Strickland, Mya Carr and Abigail Long were named as recipients. The Baron Family and the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation will reward the students with more than $12,000.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.