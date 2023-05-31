Senior Connect
NCHS announces Carly Rae Baron scholarship recipients

NHCS Carly Rae Baron Scholarship(New Hanover County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools have announced the awardees of the Carly Rae Baron Scholarship, an annual scholarship started by The Alex Highsmith Foundation.

Ella King, Madison Strickland, Mya Carr and Abigail Long were named as recipients. The Baron Family and the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation will reward the students with more than $12,000.

