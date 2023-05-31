Local Affordable Lending Fair and webinars set for throughout June

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is set to host the Affordable Lending Fair and a series of free webinars throughout June.

“If you’re looking to buy a home soon, we have ways of helping!” the city states in a Facebook post. “The Affordable Lending Fair, which takes place Saturday, June 24, can connect prospective buyers to lenders to talk affordable loans and down payment assistance programs that are available.”

The fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MLK Community Center.

You can sign up for the webinars online via Zoom.

Homeownership events in June hosted by the City of Wilmington (City of Wilmington, North Carolina)

