Local Affordable Lending Fair and webinars set for throughout June

Martin Luther King Center
Martin Luther King Center
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is set to host the Affordable Lending Fair and a series of free webinars throughout June.

“If you’re looking to buy a home soon, we have ways of helping!” the city states in a Facebook post. “The Affordable Lending Fair, which takes place Saturday, June 24, can connect prospective buyers to lenders to talk affordable loans and down payment assistance programs that are available.”

The fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MLK Community Center.

You can sign up for the webinars online via Zoom.

Homeownership events in June hosted by the City of Wilmington
Homeownership events in June hosted by the City of Wilmington

