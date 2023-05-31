Senior Connect
Hampstead man arrested for several alleged instances of indecent exposure at Food Lion

David Roy MacKenzie
David Roy MacKenzie(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - 63-year-old David Roy MacKenzie of Hampstead was arrested on Sunday, May 28, by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office for alleged indecent exposure at a local Food Lion.

According to PCSO, MacKenzie was identified by the victims of several events that occurred at the grocery store in Hampstead.

He was given a $5,000 secured bond and his initial court date was set for June 15 in Pender County District Court.

Anyone with information regarding MacKenzie is advised to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437.

