First Alert Forecast: faint buzz in tropics on doorstep of Atlantic Hurricane Season

By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a variably cloudy Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. Northeast breezes will continue to deliver enough ocean moisture for the risk of a passing shower or thundershower, too, but the vast majority of times and places ought to stay dry. Temperatures will warm to highs mainly in the upper 70s and lower to locally middle 80s, which is near or perhaps a tick or two below average. And in the 70-degree surf: note a low to moderate rip current risk.

Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts Thursday, June 1. New storm formation is not likely in the Atlantic Basin on this inaugural day of the season; there is a small chance for development over or near Florida by this weekend. The old saying “it’s a marathon, not a sprint” applies well to Atlantic Hurricane Season - it runs all the way through November! Watch “Staying Ahead of the Storm” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, on WECT News to help get you ready for the long season ahead!

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

