Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Experts remind public of importance of eye protection during summer

Experts warn about eye protection during summer
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the start of summer less than a month away, more people will be heading outside to the beach -- and experts are stressing the need to protect your eyes from the sun.

“One common thing people will do is buy the darkest shades possible, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re getting the protection,” Dr. Rasika Whitesell with Port City Optometry says. “You have to make sure that the sunglasses you buy are from a reputable dealer and that there’s that this sticker that says ‘100 percent UVA/UVB blocking’ on there. If there’s no sticker, don’t buy it.”

Whitesell also says most of the patients she sees that receive damage to their eyes during the summer are people who do yard work or woodworking outside.

“Prescription sunglasses are widely available now in any type of lens,” Whitesell says. “Even if you wear progressive lenses, distance-only lenses. Another option is to get contact lenses for your eyes and wear regular sunglasses over them for protection.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after car hits railing and flips on U.S. 17 near I-140 in Brunswick Co.
Anthony Wayne Overman Jr.
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Southport; man charged in crime posts bail
Elizabethtown residents Thomasina Corlee Wright and James Brandon Gordon
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests following chase, drug investigation
The damaged media center at Burgaw Middle School after a truck crashed into it.
Man charged after truck crashes into media center at Burgaw Middle School
Ryan Shiller was arrested by law enforcement on May 10
Man charged with indecent liberties with a child after referral from Pender Co.

Latest News

Wilmington DMV driver’s license office to resume Saturday hours
The mural at Bijou Park in Wilmington
Bijou Park mural completed in downtown Wilmington
A picnic shelter at Long Leaf Park
Bathroom closure at Long Leaf Park due to vandalism
Traffic was backed up for about an hour on Oleander Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon while work was...
Train track maintenance causes traffic backups on Oleander Dr.