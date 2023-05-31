Experts remind public of importance of eye protection during summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the start of summer less than a month away, more people will be heading outside to the beach -- and experts are stressing the need to protect your eyes from the sun.

“One common thing people will do is buy the darkest shades possible, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re getting the protection,” Dr. Rasika Whitesell with Port City Optometry says. “You have to make sure that the sunglasses you buy are from a reputable dealer and that there’s that this sticker that says ‘100 percent UVA/UVB blocking’ on there. If there’s no sticker, don’t buy it.”

Whitesell also says most of the patients she sees that receive damage to their eyes during the summer are people who do yard work or woodworking outside.

“Prescription sunglasses are widely available now in any type of lens,” Whitesell says. “Even if you wear progressive lenses, distance-only lenses. Another option is to get contact lenses for your eyes and wear regular sunglasses over them for protection.”

