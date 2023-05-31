Senior Connect
Evan Cup Outreach Invitational set for Saturday

(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Evan Cup Outreach Invitational is set for this Saturday, June 3, per Outreach of Cape Fear.

The event will be held at the New Hanover High School practice field at 13th and Anne streets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The yearly invitational honors Evan Peck, who died at seven years old in an accident in 2003.

The contact for the event is Coach Kim, who you can call at (910) 231-0449.

