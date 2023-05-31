Senior Connect
Deputies: York Co. man robbed store with ‘Duck Hunt’ pistol

Officials say the gun had been painted.
David Joseph Dalesandro
David Joseph Dalesandro(York County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandy Beard
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A York County man was arrested after police say he used a pistol-shaped controller from the 1980s Nintendo game “Duck Hunt” to rob a business.

According to deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old David Joseph Dalesandro robbed the Sharon Kwik Stop on York Street around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday while wearing a mask, wig, and hooded sweatshirt.

[Deputies respond to deadly shooting in Rock Hill, investigation underway]

He allegedly showed the clerk the fake gun, which had been painted, and took $300 from them.

The painted 'Duck Hunt' gun used in a South Carolina robbery.
The painted 'Duck Hunt' gun used in a South Carolina robbery.(York County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say they found Dalesandro down the street and arrested him.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

