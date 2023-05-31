Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cotton Candy Oreos are returning for the first time in a decade

The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton...
The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme.(Oreo via Weber Shandwick PR)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A nostalgic flavor of Oreo is returning to store shelves just in time for summer.

On Wednesday, the cookie brand announced the release of limited-edition Cotton Candy Oreos.

According to a news release, it has been nearly a decade since the flavor was last seen on shelves, and it is finally returning due to high demand.

The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme.

The flavor will be available in stores starting June 5.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after car hits railing and flips on U.S. 17 near I-140 in Brunswick Co.
Anthony Wayne Overman Jr.
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Southport; man charged in crime posts bail
Elizabethtown residents Thomasina Corlee Wright and James Brandon Gordon
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests following chase, drug investigation
Ryan Shiller was arrested by law enforcement on May 10
Man charged with indecent liberties with a child after referral from Pender Co.
The Nao Trinidad in Wilmington
Nao Trinidad tall ship replica headed back to Wilmington

Latest News

FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty -- for now -- to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
House debt ceiling vote nears to avert default with Biden and McCarthy both confident of passage
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson stands during...
Fast start to jury selection at trial of ex-deputy accused of failing to confront Parkland shooter
Traffic was backed up for about an hour on Oleander Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon while work was...
Train track maintenance causes traffic backups on Oleander Blvd.
Novant Health held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a new hospital and medical...
Novant holds groundbreaking for new Scotts Hill hospital, medical building