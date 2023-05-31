Contract awarded to replace Beach Drive SW bridge over the Calabash River

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, May 31, that a Wilmington-based company has been selected to replace the Beach Drive SW bridge over the Calabash River.

“Built in 1975, the Beach Drive SW (N.C. 179 Business) bridge spans the Calabash River,” states the announcement from the NCDOT. “During construction, the bridge will close to traffic and drivers will be detoured onto Old Georgetown Road, Season Road, Sunset Boulevard and Shoreline Drive. At a later date, this information will be available on DriveNC.gov.”

S&C Construction LLC was awarded the approximately $9.6 million contract. The company may begin work as early as the end of June and is expected to complete the project in the fall of 2025.

