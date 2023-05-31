Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Contract awarded to replace Beach Drive SW bridge over the Calabash River

(KY3)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, May 31, that a Wilmington-based company has been selected to replace the Beach Drive SW bridge over the Calabash River.

“Built in 1975, the Beach Drive SW (N.C. 179 Business) bridge spans the Calabash River,” states the announcement from the NCDOT. “During construction, the bridge will close to traffic and drivers will be detoured onto Old Georgetown Road, Season Road, Sunset Boulevard and Shoreline Drive. At a later date, this information will be available on DriveNC.gov.”

S&C Construction LLC was awarded the approximately $9.6 million contract. The company may begin work as early as the end of June and is expected to complete the project in the fall of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after car hits railing and flips on U.S. 17 near I-140 in Brunswick Co.
Anthony Wayne Overman Jr.
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Southport; man charged in crime posts bail
Elizabethtown residents Thomasina Corlee Wright and James Brandon Gordon
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests following chase, drug investigation
Wayne Jackson at the WECT Studio for an interview in 2019.
Longtime WECT broadcaster Wayne Jackson dies at age 96
Horace “Whitey” Lee Prevatte
Whitey’s Restaurant founder Horace Prevatte passes away

Latest News

Dr. Jack C. Watson II has been selected as the next College of Health and Human Services dean.
UNCW announces next College of Health and Human Services dean
The damaged media center at Burgaw Middle School after a truck crashed into it.
Truck runs into media center at Burgaw Middle School
U.S. 701 bridge outside of Elizabethtown
Lane of U.S. 701 bridge in Elizabethtown to close Friday for work
Maides Park in Wilmington
Wilmington Community Meetup to be held Monday with focus on financial support