Cherry Point welcomes two new fighter jets today

(Colton Molesky)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 2 hours ago
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine Corps military base here in the east is welcoming new equipment.

The Marine Fighter Attack Squadron and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing will receive its first two F-35B Lightning ll Jets today at 2 p.m. at Cherry Point.

The arrival of the aircraft marks the beginning of F-35 deliveries to Cherry Point, continuing 2nd MAW’s operational transition from legacy fixed-wing tactical aircrafts to the F-35.

The aircraft is designed to meet an advanced threat while improving lethality, survivability, and supportability.

