Bathroom closure at Long Leaf Park due to vandalism

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The men’s restroom near the Long Leaf Park playground will be closed for the next few days because of vandalism.

New Hanover County Parks and Gardens asks that anyone who sees someone defacing property to call the main office at 910-798-7621.

The men’s restrooms near the splash pad and the restrooms near the baseball fields are still open.

