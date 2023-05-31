Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Bathroom closure at Long Leaf Park due to vandalism

A picnic shelter at Long Leaf Park
A picnic shelter at Long Leaf Park(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The men’s restroom near the Long Leaf Park playground will be closed for the next few days because of vandalism.

New Hanover County Parks and Gardens asks that anyone who sees someone defacing property to call the main office at 910-798-7621.

The men’s restrooms near the splash pad and the restrooms near the baseball fields are still open.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after car hits railing and flips on U.S. 17 near I-140 in Brunswick Co.
Anthony Wayne Overman Jr.
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Southport; man charged in crime posts bail
Elizabethtown residents Thomasina Corlee Wright and James Brandon Gordon
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests following chase, drug investigation
Ryan Shiller was arrested by law enforcement on May 10
Man charged with indecent liberties with a child after referral from Pender Co.
The Nao Trinidad in Wilmington
Nao Trinidad tall ship replica headed back to Wilmington

Latest News

The mural at Bijou Park in Wilmington
Bijou Park mural completed in downtown Wilmington
Traffic was backed up for about an hour on Oleander Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon while work was...
Train track maintenance causes traffic backups on Oleander Dr.
Novant Health held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a new hospital and medical...
Novant holds groundbreaking for new Scotts Hill hospital, medical building
Martin Luther King Center
Local Affordable Lending Fair and webinars set for throughout June