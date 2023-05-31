Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Ashley High girls soccer team defeats Chapel Hill, advancing to championship game

Soccer ball
Soccer ball(KAUZ/KAUZ)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The top-seeded Ashley High School women’s soccer team continued their amazing season Tuesday night by defeating second-ranked Chapel Hill high school 2-1 in overtime. The win propels the Screaming Eagles into the 4A state championship game.

After a scoreless first half, Ashley fell behind the visiting Tigers in the second half 1-0, before tying the game and forcing overtime. An early goal in the extra period and solid defense gave the Screaming Eagles their 25th win on the season against just one defeat.

“It looked bleak there for a little bit,” said Ashley High head coach Erik Graf. “We had our chances and it seemed almost like the soccer gods weren’t going to be on our side today but the girls have never given up all season long.”

Ashley will face Ardrey Kell High School in the 4A championship at 7 p.m. on Friday, at the UNC Greensboro Soccer Stadium. More information on tickets for the game will be released by the NCHSAA later this week.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after car hits railing and flips on U.S. 17 near I-140 in Brunswick Co.
Anthony Wayne Overman Jr.
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Southport; man charged in crime posts bail
Water rescue
Oak Island Fire Department rescues juvenile from the water
Horace “Whitey” Lee Prevatte
Whitey’s Restaurant founder Horace Prevatte passes away
Wayne Jackson at the WECT Studio for an interview in 2019.
Longtime WECT broadcaster Wayne Jackson dies at age 96

Latest News

NHCS Carly Rae Baron Scholarship
NCHS announces Carly Rae Baron scholarship recipients
NC Legislative building
N.C. House committee discusses medical marijuana bill
Residents invited to learn more about Calabash River Bridge Replacement project at meeting Wednesday
Longtime WECT broadcaster Wayne Jackson dies at age 96