Ashley High girls soccer team defeats Chapel Hill, advancing to championship game

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The top-seeded Ashley High School women’s soccer team continued their amazing season Tuesday night by defeating second-ranked Chapel Hill high school 2-1 in overtime. The win propels the Screaming Eagles into the 4A state championship game.

After a scoreless first half, Ashley fell behind the visiting Tigers in the second half 1-0, before tying the game and forcing overtime. An early goal in the extra period and solid defense gave the Screaming Eagles their 25th win on the season against just one defeat.

“It looked bleak there for a little bit,” said Ashley High head coach Erik Graf. “We had our chances and it seemed almost like the soccer gods weren’t going to be on our side today but the girls have never given up all season long.”

Ashley will face Ardrey Kell High School in the 4A championship at 7 p.m. on Friday, at the UNC Greensboro Soccer Stadium. More information on tickets for the game will be released by the NCHSAA later this week.

