Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

2 dead, 2 hurt in Fayetteville early morning shooting, police say

After arriving, officers said they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds, and two were...
After arriving, officers said they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds, and two were pronounced deceased on the scene.(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)
By Kathryn Hubbard
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Fayetteville, according to police.

On Wednesday at 3:23 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Rembrandt Drive in Fayetteville. After arriving, officers said they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds, and two were pronounced deceased on the scene. Police said their names are being withheld until family members are notified.

The two other men were transported by EMS personnel to a local hospital for medical treatment. one man is in critical condition and the other man has non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.  Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

After arriving, officers said they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds, and two were...
After arriving, officers said they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds, and two were pronounced deceased on the scene.(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)
After arriving, officers said they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds, and two were...
After arriving, officers said they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds, and two were pronounced deceased on the scene.(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Man dies after car hits railing and flips on U.S. 17 near I-140 in Brunswick Co.
Anthony Wayne Overman Jr.
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Southport; man charged in crime posts bail
Wayne Jackson at the WECT Studio for an interview in 2019.
Longtime WECT broadcaster Wayne Jackson dies at age 96
Elizabethtown residents Thomasina Corlee Wright and James Brandon Gordon
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests following chase, drug investigation
Horace “Whitey” Lee Prevatte
Whitey’s Restaurant founder Horace Prevatte passes away

Latest News

Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry...
Cheerwine launches Uniquely Southern Summer Contest with unforgettable experiences up for grabs
Cherry Point welcomes two new fighter jets today
David Rouzer announces support of ‘Fiscal Responsibility Act’ debt ceiling agreement
Southport police relocate large alligator from Southport-Supply Road SE