Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

12-year-old boy shot and killed in Alabama

Troy police responded to reports of a wounded boy.
Troy police responded to reports of a wounded boy.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Troy on Tuesday, and a 15-year-old suspect is being charged with reckless murder.

According to Troy Police, on Tuesday, the Troy Police Department responded to the 900 block of Pike County Lake Road in reference to a report of a male subject being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old boy on the scene who had died from a gunshot wound. Several juveniles were on the scene at the time of the shooting and were taken to the Troy Police Department.

Officers located the gun that was fired and determined that the gun was reported stolen on Monday from a vehicle in Troy.

After further investigation, a 15-year-old boy is being charged with reckless murder and breaking and entering of a vehicle.

Also, a 17-year-old boy is being charged with one count of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. In addition, a 16-year-old boy who was not on the scene at the time of the shooting turned himself in at the Troy Police Department and has been charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

All three suspects are being held at a juvenile detention facility pending court hearings.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after car hits railing and flips on U.S. 17 near I-140 in Brunswick Co.
Anthony Wayne Overman Jr.
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Southport; man charged in crime posts bail
Elizabethtown residents Thomasina Corlee Wright and James Brandon Gordon
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests following chase, drug investigation
Ryan Shiller was arrested by law enforcement on May 10
Man charged with indecent liberties with a child after referral from Pender Co.
The Nao Trinidad in Wilmington
Nao Trinidad tall ship replica headed back to Wilmington

Latest News

FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty -- for now -- to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
House debt ceiling vote nears to avert default with Biden and McCarthy both confident of passage
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson stands during...
Fast start to jury selection at trial of ex-deputy accused of failing to confront Parkland shooter
Traffic was backed up for about an hour on Oleander Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon while work was...
Train track maintenance causes traffic backups on Oleander Blvd.
Novant Health held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a new hospital and medical...
Novant holds groundbreaking for new Scotts Hill hospital, medical building