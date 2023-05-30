Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Whitey’s Restaurant founder Horace Prevatte passes away

Horace “Whitey” Lee Prevatte
Horace “Whitey” Lee Prevatte(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Horace “Whitey” Lee Prevatte, a notable business owner and resident of the Cape Fear area, has passed away, according to an online obituary.

According to Andrews Mortuary and Crematory, Prevatte passed at his home on Sunday, May 28. He was 94.

“At Clarkton High School, he garnered the nickname ‘CottonTop’ from his white hair, but was dubbed ‘Whitey’ during his Army service and it stuck,” states the obituary. “He and wife Betty started Whitey’s Restaurant in June 1954 and operated it until December 19th, 2010. Whitey’s Restaurant was known to support law enforcement whether it was through feeding officers during a hurricane or coffee ‘on the house’ for any officer in uniform.”

In addition to Whitey’s Restaurant, the Prevatte family also owned the El Berta Motor Inn, which closed its doors in 2009.

The restaurant would soon follow suit, being demolished in 2011.

“Whitey was instrumental in bringing the USS North Carolina to its berth in the Cape Fear River in 1961. He envisioned it as a symbol of patriotism for the state of NC as well as recognizing the opportunity to attract tourism to Wilmington,” the obituary adds.

“Whitey served with numerous civic organizations including: the Board of Directors for Cape Fear Hospital for 17 years, the North Carolina Battleship Commission for 9 years, The East Wilmington Rotary Club, a Master Mason, member of the Scottish Rite, and the American Legion. Whitey was a member of the Wilmington Committee of 100 and Winter Park Presbyterian Church. He sponsored numerous community activities including a Little League team at Supper Optimist for 27 years. He was a special deputy for New Hanover Sherriff’s department, having completed basic law enforcement training.”

El Berta Motel to close its doors after 55 years
A sign for the El Berta Motor Inn
Demolition begins to Whitey's restaurant in Wilmington
Demolition of Whitey's Restaurant

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue
Oak Island Fire Department rescues juvenile from the water
Police lights generic
One in custody in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Southport
UNCW Seahawks Logo
UNCW baseball to play Duke at NCAA regional after win against Northeastern
A woman waves at Wilmington City Hall during Pride Month in 2022
Local events planned to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month
Lenoir County Emergency Services says that the paramedic was shot while at a call on Marilyn...
Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic shot during call

Latest News

John Kenneth Windham; a burgundy 2000 GMC Sierra
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
Ryan Blaney (12) competes during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway,...
Ryan Blaney ends winless streak with dominating win in Coca-Cola 600
Two of the Bartos children adventure through a South Carolina state park during their mission...
Family visits every SC state park, promoting education and history
Passengers aboard the Carnival Sunshine dealt with a scary end to their vacation as the cruise...
Passengers recount Carnival Sunshine taking on rough seas during return to port