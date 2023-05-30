Sheriff’s Office: Two charged after drugs and sawed-off shotgun found at Bladen County home

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that two Bladenboro residents have been charged after drugs and weapons were found in a search on Friday, May 26.

The BCSO says that “numerous” complaints have been made in the past several years about the sale of controlled substances in and near Village Oaks Apartments, located at the 300 block of Pecan St. in Bladenboro. According to the office, undercover purchases of fentanyl were made from a resident of the apartment complex over the past several months.

During the search on May 26, the sheriff’s office says that law enforcement seized “trafficking amounts of Fentanyl,” an illegally sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun and other weapons, and $472.

Law enforcement arrested and charged 30-year-old Robert DiQuan Phillips Jr. and 42-year-old Iris Haydee Rolon Roldan after the investigation.

Phillips was held at the county jail under a $1.85 million bond and charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

Trafficking opium/heroin (Level II/More than 14 grams but less than 28 grams),

Possession of a weapon of mass destruction,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances,

Possession of schedule II controlled substances,

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances,

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also served with outstanding warrants:

Sell schedule I controlled substances x2,

Deliver schedule I controlled substances x2,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances x2,

Manufacture schedule I controlled substances x2,

Possession of schedule I controlled substances x2,

Sell schedule II controlled substances,

Deliver schedule II controlled substances,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances,

Manufacture schedule II controlled substances,

Possession of schedule II controlled substances,

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances x2.

Roldan was held at the jail under a $25,000 bond and charged with:

Trafficking opium/heroin (Level II/More than 14 grams but less than 28 grams),

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances,

Possession of schedule II controlled substances,

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances,

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

