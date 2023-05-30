Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Ryan Adams to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

A flyer for Ryan Adams' 2023 Solo Acoustic Tour
A flyer for Ryan Adams' 2023 Solo Acoustic Tour(Ryan Adams, Live Nation)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ryan Adams is set to bring his Solo Acoustic 2023 Tour to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website and will also be available in-person at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office on Friday.

Adams’ most recent release is his 2023 album Morning Glory, and he also tours sometimes with his band Ryan Adams and The Cardinals. Adams was also the subject of allegations of abuse and harassment by several women that were reported by the New York Times in 2019.

The concert is branded as part of the REV Rocks Concert Series.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue
Oak Island Fire Department rescues juvenile from the water
Anthony Wayne Overman Jr.
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Southport
UNCW Seahawks Logo
UNCW baseball to play Duke at NCAA regional after win against Northeastern
A woman waves at Wilmington City Hall during Pride Month in 2022
Local events planned to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month
Lenoir County Emergency Services says that the paramedic was shot while at a call on Marilyn...
Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic shot during call

Latest News

Erik Estrada, the former star of the hit show "CHiPs", joins the "1on1 with Jon Evans" podcast...
Erik Estrada: Former “CHiPs” star is now busy making Divine Renovations (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)
Mayfaire announces lineup for summer music series
A shot from Grandmaster, a documentary by Christopher Everett
Filmmakers invited to apply for Filmed in NC Fund
Regal Mayfaire in Wilmington
Mayfaire announces lineup for summer music series