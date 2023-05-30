Ryan Adams to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ryan Adams is set to bring his Solo Acoustic 2023 Tour to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website and will also be available in-person at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office on Friday.

Adams’ most recent release is his 2023 album Morning Glory, and he also tours sometimes with his band Ryan Adams and The Cardinals. Adams was also the subject of allegations of abuse and harassment by several women that were reported by the New York Times in 2019.

The concert is branded as part of the REV Rocks Concert Series.

