Residents invited to learn more about Calabash River Bridge Replacement project at meeting Wednesday

Welcome to Sunset Beach sign(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is inviting members of the community to learn more about the Calabash River Bridge Replacement project at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 31.

According to the announcement from the county, the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Sunset Beach Town Hall Council Chambers, located at 700 Sunset Boulevard N in Sunset Beach.

“Emergency Personnel from Brunswick County, Sunset Beach and Calabash will inform the public of the plans for emergency operations and responses during the Calabash River Bridge Replacement project expected to begin in September 2023 and end in February 2025,” states the county on its website.

Those who live along and within communities that are accessible from Shoreline Drive W and Beach Drive to the Calabash River Bridge are encouraged to attend or watch online.

Meetings can be found online here.

