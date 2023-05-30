Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Newborn chimp makes his debut at the North Carolina Zoo

The chimpanzee was born on May 21st.
The chimpanzee was born on May 21st.(North Carolina Zoo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a proud addition to the chimpanzee family at the North Carolina Zoo.

Gigi gave birth to her son on May 21, the first male born since 2019 and the sixth overall chimp born since 2010.

The zoo reports that Gigi gave birth to her baby in full view of zoo guests. Her supervisor said that this was in “true Gigi fashion”.

They add the baby appears healthy, active, and nursing while being held by his mother.

“Gigi as a mom, has been doing great so far. She’s been holding the baby very close, and the baby has had a firm grip. The rest of her troop has been interested, especially our three-year-old Asha. Gigi has had some great mom role models, including her mom Gari, so we’re excited to see Gigi raise her own,” said Zookeeper Kristy Russell.

This new baby makes the sixteenth overall chimpanzee in the zoo in Asheboro.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after car hits railing and flips on U.S. 17 near I-140 in Brunswick Co.
Anthony Wayne Overman Jr.
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Southport; man charged in crime posts bail
Water rescue
Oak Island Fire Department rescues juvenile from the water
Horace “Whitey” Lee Prevatte
Whitey’s Restaurant founder Horace Prevatte passes away
John Kenneth Windham; a burgundy 2000 GMC Sierra
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office locates missing man

Latest News

NC Legislative building
N.C. House committee discusses medical marijuana bill
Residents invited to learn more about Calabash River Bridge Replacement project at meeting Wednesday
Longtime WECT broadcaster Wayne Jackson dies at age 96
N.C. House committee discusses medical marijuana bill
Nao Trinidad tall ship replica headed back to Wilmington