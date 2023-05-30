New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit honors late detective, awarded in competition

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - During National Police Week, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit honored the one of its own at the National Law Enforcement Memorial and received multiple awards during a skills competition.

According to the release from the sheriff’s office, Master Deputy Gordon and Cpl. Moore, along with deputies Longtime and Stache, joined 120 other mounted units from across the county at the memorial. There, they remembered and honored Detective Michael Godwin, who passed away in 2022 from COVID-19.

Following the time of remembrance at the memorial, the unit participated in the North American Police Equestrian Council competition. The unit placed third in “western equitation,” fourth in “combined novice” and sixth in “novice equitation.”

