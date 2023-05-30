N.C. House committee discusses medical marijuana bill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Compassionate Care Act was picked up for a discussion in a House committee on Tuesday after passing in the Senate 36-10 back in March.

Senate Bill 3 would legalize medical marijuana, and Republican Sen. Bill Rabon of Brunswick County shared his story to House lawmakers of how he used marijuana to help him during chemotherapy.

“That’s the only reason I’m alive today,” said Rabon. “I know that tens of thousands of people in the state could benefit just as I did.”

No vote was taken at the committee meeting.

If passed in the House and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, North Carolina would join 38 states that allow medical marijuana.

