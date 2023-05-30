Senior Connect
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher otters moving to larger habitat

Two Asian small-clawed otters at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher
Two Asian small-clawed otters at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher(NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - With a total of eight Asian small-clawed otters now at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, staff are moving them to a new habitat with more space.

“Complete with three pools, interactive waterspouts and comfy nesting areas, the larger habitat in Otters on the Edge, will be their new romping ground,” states an announcement from NCAFF.

The aquarium says the move will take place on World Otter Day, Wednesday, May 31.

“We think every day should be World Otter Day. Visitors will be inspired as they watch these otters and their antics from so many angles and our hope is they will take action to protect them,” said Shannon Anderson, otter keeper at NCAFF.

Advance tickets are still required for the aquarium and can be bought online here.

