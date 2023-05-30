Nao Trinidad tall ship replica headed back to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad is set to return to downtown Wilmington for public tours from Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 11.

Per the Wilmington Harbor Enhancement Trust, the original ship was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition.

It will arrive on Thursday at the dock at London Wharf on the downtown Wilmington Riverwalk near the Veterans Memorial and Hotel Ballast.

Tours will be offered June 2-11, letting the public tour the four decks of the ship and talk to crew members sailing on the replica. Tours will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Tickets are $15 for anyone over 13 years old, $5 for kids between 5-12 years old or $35 for a family with two adults and up to three kids between 5-12 years old.

Tickets can be bought online here, and parking is available at nearby public lots and decks operated by the City of Wilmington and the New Hanover County Parking Garage next to the NHC Public Library.

